GARNER – Freda M. Haag, 77, of Garner, died Friday, Jan. 3, at Concord Care Center in Garner. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating; burial in Concord Township Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner, with a Scriptural wake service at 4:30 p.m. followed by a rosary; Cataldo Funeral Home, 641-923-2841; www.cataldofuneralhome.com.