Frank Uhde, Sr., 83, of Thornton, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Funeral Service will be held 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, at Retz Funeral Home, Thornton, with Rev. Rodney Meester of First Reformed Church of Meservey presiding. Interment at a later date will be at the Meservey Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 5:00, Saturday at the funeral home.