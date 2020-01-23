Frank Uhde, Sr.
Frank Uhde, Sr.

Frank Uhde, Sr.

Frank Uhde, Sr., 83, of Thornton, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Funeral Service will be held 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, at Retz Funeral Home, Thornton, with Rev. Rodney Meester of First Reformed Church of Meservey presiding. Interment at a later date will be at the Meservey Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 5:00, Saturday at the funeral home.

Retz Funeral Home, 641-998-2311.

