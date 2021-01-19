 Skip to main content
Frank J. Negrete
Belmond-Frank J. Negrete, 70 of Clive, formerly of Belmond, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home in Clive.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank Negrete will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation for Frank Negrete will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday morning.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

