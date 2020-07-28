Francis I. Smith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frances I. Smith

Frances I. Smith, 86 of Forest City, Iowa died July 26, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Private Family Funeral Services held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

A private family burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Frances Smith memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City, 641-585-2685.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.