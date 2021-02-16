Belmond-Frances Mennenga, age 99, of Belmond, IA, died, Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion, IA, four days short of her 100th birthday. Funeral services are tentatively set for 1 PM Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the United Church of Christ-Belmond, IA. Burial will be in Fonda, IA. Public visitation will be held from 11:30-1 PM at the church on Saturday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.