Frances Margaret Morse
Surrounded by family, Frances Morse, 100 left this world on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to begin her next journey.

A funeral will be held for Frances Morse on Saturday, April 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Osage, Iowa. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage. Inurnment will be in the Osage Cemetery.

www.schroederfuneralhome.com. Champion Funeral Home, Osage .(641) 732-3706.

