Frances Mae Larsen

COULTER - Frances Mae Larsen, 84, of Coulter, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Latimer. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Coulter Cemetery at a later date.

