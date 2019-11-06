Frances Mae Larsen
COULTER - Frances Mae Larsen, 84, of Coulter, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Latimer. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Coulter Cemetery at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Larsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.