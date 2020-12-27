Frances M. Santee

Frances M. Santee, 86, of Nashua, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A private family funeral service will be held at the Nashua United Methodist Church with Rev. Sarah Namukose officiating. Interment will be in Riverton Cemetery in rural Nashua. The service can be listened to at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from the Nashua United Methodist Church parking lot by tuning into a radio broadcast on 90.1FM.

Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements.