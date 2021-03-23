Frances M. Berneman
MASON CITY–Frances M. Berneman, 88, of Mason City passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. S.E., Mason City. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Wesley, Iowa.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City with a Scriptural wake service at 7:00 P.M. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.