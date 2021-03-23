Frances M. Berneman

MASON CITY–Frances M. Berneman, 88, of Mason City passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. S.E., Mason City. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Wesley, Iowa.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City with a Scriptural wake service at 7:00 P.M. MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.cataldofuneralhome.com