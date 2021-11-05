Frances Jean Christensen Seehusen
Frances Jean Christensen Seehusen, 94, formerly of Hampton and Clear Lake, passed from this life on November 2, 2021, while a resident of Kennybrook Village in Grimes.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Hampton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will take place in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hampton.
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Frances' family.
