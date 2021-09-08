 Skip to main content
Frances 'DeDe' Engleman
Frances ‘DeDe' Engleman

Frances ‘DeDe' Engleman

MASON CITY-Frances ‘DeDe' Engleman, 90, of Mason City passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City

Visitation for DeDe Engleman will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street Northeast, Mason City.

Private family burial services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

