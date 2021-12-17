 Skip to main content
Frances Ann (Lechelt) Lawhorn

Frances Ann (Lechelt) Lawhorn, died peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021 under hospice care.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Northwood United Methodist Church, 1000 1st Ave N, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Rob Lamphere officiating.

The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, Iowa 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

