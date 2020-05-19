Frances A. (Lynch) Martin
CLARION, IOWA - Frances A. (Lynch) Martin, 88, of Clarion passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial for Frances Martin will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525.

515-532-2233

