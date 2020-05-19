Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

CLARION, IOWA - Frances A. (Lynch) Martin, 88, of Clarion passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private family Mass of Christian Burial for Frances Martin will be held at St. John's Catholic Church in Clarion.