Forrest Urbatsch
Forrest Urbatsch

Forrest Urbatsch

GRAFTON-Forrest Urbatsch, 92, of Grafton, died Friday, July 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2021 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood. Visitation will Tuesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

