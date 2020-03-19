Forrest Carl Schmitz
Forrest Carl Schmitz

Forrest Carl Schmitz

Forrest Carl Schmitz, 86, born and raised in Mason City, Iowa, passed away at home on Monday, March 16, 2020, with family at his side.

At his request, there will be no service.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA, 641-749-2210, Colonial Chapels.com.

