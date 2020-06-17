Floyd Donald Greimann
SHEFFIELD—Family Funeral Services for Floyd Greimann, 82, of Sheffield will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Zion St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor G Kim Wills officiating. The service will be broadcast on the church web site zionstjohn.org Anyone wishing to participate in the procession to the cemetery may line up at 11:15 a.m. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in rural Sheffield.

Floyd Greimann was born on December 22, 1937, and passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, on the family farm. Carla (Deane) Weir.

Memorials may be directed to Zion St. John Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 203 Maple St.,Sheffield, Iowa. www.retzfh.com

