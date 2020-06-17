Floyd Donald Greimann
SHEFFIELD—Family Funeral Services for Floyd Greimann, 82, of Sheffield will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Zion St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor G Kim Wills officiating. The service will be broadcast on the church web site zionstjohn.org Anyone wishing to participate in the procession to the cemetery may line up at 11:15 a.m. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in rural Sheffield.
Floyd Greimann was born on December 22, 1937, and passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, on the family farm. Carla (Deane) Weir.
Memorials may be directed to Zion St. John Lutheran Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 203 Maple St.,Sheffield, Iowa. www.retzfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.