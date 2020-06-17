Floyd Donald Greimann

SHEFFIELD—Family Funeral Services for Floyd Greimann, 82, of Sheffield will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at Zion St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor G Kim Wills officiating. The service will be broadcast on the church web site zionstjohn.org Anyone wishing to participate in the procession to the cemetery may line up at 11:15 a.m. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in rural Sheffield.