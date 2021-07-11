 Skip to main content
Floyd and Margie (Parsons) Gilbertson
NORTHWOOD-Burial/interment for Floyd and Margie (Parsons) Gilbertson of Apple Valley, MN - formerly of Northwood, Iowa will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Beaver Creek Cemetery in Joice, Iowa. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

