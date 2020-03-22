Floris Yezek
0 comments

Floris Yezek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHWOOD -- Floris Yezek, 89 of Northwood, died Sunday, March 15, at Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood. Arrangements are pending with Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Floris Yezek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News