Floris L. Yezek

MANLY - Floris L. (Calkins) Yezek, 89 of Manly passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Nursing Home in Northwood, IA.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E South Street, Manly, IA with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. She will be buried in Manly Cemetery with her husband, Vern.

The family will greet friends from 9:30 am to 11:00 am prior to the funeral at the church.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.

