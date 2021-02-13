Florence “Flo” Cose

Britt-Florence “Flo” Cose, 58, of Britt, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Funeral Service for Flo Cose will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Joel DeBoer officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from 5:00 –7:00 PM and one hour prior to serves on Wednesday at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839