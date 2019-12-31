Flora (Virginia) Jones, Midkiff, Aschan
Flora (Virginia) Jones, Midkiff, Aschan, 98, a long time resident of Mason City, passed away at her home in Grimes, Iowa, where she lived for the past 12 years. Graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City at a later date.

