Father R. Joseph Mirowski
Father R. Joseph Mirowski

MASON CITY – Father R. Joseph Mirowski, 71, of Mason City, priest at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, died Friday, Dec. 20. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, (641) 423-0924. Other arrangements are pending. www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

