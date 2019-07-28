{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY - Fanchon W. Wilson, 90, of Mason City, died Thursday, July 25, at Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Pierce Ave., Mason City, with the Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Visitation will be for an hour prior to the service at the church. Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641) 423-2372; ColonialChapels.com.

