Everett L. Walk
Everett L. Walk

Everett L. Walk

MASON CITY-Everett L. Walk, 92, of Mason City, joined his beloved wife, Beverly in Heaven on March 30, 2021 after passing away at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 2:30pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Mike Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Everett's family will greet relatives and friends an hour prior to services at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

