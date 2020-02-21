Evelyn Tordoff
0 comments

Evelyn Tordoff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Evelyn Tordoff

Lake Mills - Evelyn Tordoff, age 99 of Lake Mills, formerly of Thompson, Iowa, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Pastor Rob Lanphere officiating. Burial will take place in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lake Mills.

Visitation with Evelyn's family will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com,

641-592-0221.

To send flowers to the family of Evelyn Tordoff, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
107 East Main Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Visitation begins.
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
11:00AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
107 East Main Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Evelyn's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News