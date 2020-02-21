Evelyn Tordoff

Lake Mills - Evelyn Tordoff, age 99 of Lake Mills, formerly of Thompson, Iowa, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Pastor Rob Lanphere officiating. Burial will take place in Sunnyside Cemetery, Lake Mills.

Visitation with Evelyn's family will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

