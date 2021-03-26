Evelyn Pauline Hogan

DOUGHERTY–Evelyn Pauline Hogan, 89, of Dougherty, died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Country Meadow Place in Mason City. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family, friends, and caring staff into the arms of her Heavenly Father.

Evelyn's family will greet relatives and friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm Sunday at S.T.P.A.T.S., 410 Patrick St., Dougherty, please dress in casual attire.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, March 28, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Dougherty. Following the committal service, all are invited to S.T.P.A.T.S to share a meal.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Evelyn's name to the American Legion Auxiliary or the Hogan Brislin American Legion Post 354.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com