Evelyn June Noble
MASON CITY - Evelyn June Noble, 92, died Monday (September 9, 2019) at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, IA.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:30am Saturday (September 14, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Friday (September 13, 2019) from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral chapel.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA. (641)423-2372.
