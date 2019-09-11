{{featured_button_text}}

Evelyn June Noble

MASON CITY - Evelyn June Noble, 92, died Monday (September 9, 2019) at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:30am Saturday (September 14, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will take place on Friday (September 13, 2019) from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA. (641)423-2372.

ColonialChapels.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments