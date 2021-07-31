 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evelyn J. Urbatch
0 comments

Evelyn J. Urbatch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Evelyn J. Urbatch

Evelyn J. Urbatch passed away July 29, 2021. Evelyn was born May 7, 1937. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church 1821 N. 90th St. Omaha, NE. Visitation Tuesday prior to the funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment Kensett Cemetery at Kensett, IA.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Kensett Cemetery, Kensett, IA. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood on Wednesday evening.

Memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Omaha, NE.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc., Omaha, NE, 402-496-9000

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News