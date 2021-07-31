Evelyn J. Urbatch
Evelyn J. Urbatch passed away July 29, 2021. Evelyn was born May 7, 1937. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church 1821 N. 90th St. Omaha, NE. Visitation Tuesday prior to the funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment Kensett Cemetery at Kensett, IA.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Kensett Cemetery, Kensett, IA. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood on Wednesday evening.
Memorials to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Omaha, NE.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc., Omaha, NE, 402-496-9000
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.