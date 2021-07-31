Evelyn J. Urbatch passed away July 29, 2021. Evelyn was born May 7, 1937. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church 1821 N. 90th St. Omaha, NE. Visitation Tuesday prior to the funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment Kensett Cemetery at Kensett, IA.