Evelyn Holman

MASON CITY: Evelyn Holman, 95, of Mason City, passed away peacefully under hospice care on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the IOOF Home in Mason City. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Dave Byrd, Chaplain of the IOOF Home, officiating. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401.

(641)423-0924 majorericksonfuneralhome.com

