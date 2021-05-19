Eunice I. Johnson

GARNER–Eunice I. Johnson, 97, of Garner passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer of the United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel and will resume one hour prior to services on Friday. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841