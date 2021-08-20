Eugene “Wolfy” T. Wolf
GARNER-Eugene “Wolfy” T. Wolf, 81, of Garner passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, August 23rd from 5 to 8 PM at Mat's Place, 235 State Street, Garner. Inurnment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bancroft at a later date. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
