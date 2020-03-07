Eugene V. Pfeifer
0 comments

Eugene V. Pfeifer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eugene V. Pfeifer

OSAGE, IA - Eugene V. Pfeifer, 94, of Osage and formerly of Mason City, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., with the Rev. Neil Manternach as celebrant. Visitation will be held at the Church for thirty minutes prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

The Mason City Veterans Association will conduct military honors.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Pfeifer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News