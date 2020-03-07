Eugene V. Pfeifer
OSAGE, IA - Eugene V. Pfeifer, 94, of Osage and formerly of Mason City, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., with the Rev. Neil Manternach as celebrant. Visitation will be held at the Church for thirty minutes prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.
The Mason City Veterans Association will conduct military honors.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
