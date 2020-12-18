 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene T. Murray
0 comments

Eugene T. Murray

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eugene T. Murray

GOLDFIELD-Eugene T. Murray, 68, of Goldfield passed away Wednesday, December 17, 2020 at his home in Goldfield.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News