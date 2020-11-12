 Skip to main content
Eugene Nikolas
Eugene Nikolas

Eugene Nikolas

OSAGE-On Saturday, November 7, 2020 Eugene Nikolas of Osage, Iowa passed away at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care with Hospice at his side at the age of 96.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

