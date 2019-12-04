{{featured_button_text}}

Eugene A. Michels

Stacyville - Eugene Anton Michels, age 92, of Stacyville, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle and Msgr. John Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Catholic Cemetery with military honors at the grave and presentation of a Quilt of Valor by Stacyville American Legion Post 569. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville.

