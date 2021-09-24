Esther Marie (Blau) Borchardt
Esther Marie (Blau) Borchardt, 85, of Marion, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, IA.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Family suggests that memorials may be sent to Lori Pals at the address of 5357 Kacena Ave, Marion, IA, 52302.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.