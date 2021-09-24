 Skip to main content
Esther Marie (Blau) Borchardt
Esther Marie (Blau) Borchardt, 85, of Marion, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, IA.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Family suggests that memorials may be sent to Lori Pals at the address of 5357 Kacena Ave, Marion, IA, 52302.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

