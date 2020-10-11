 Skip to main content
Esther Mae Gardalen
CLEAR LAKE-Esther Mae Gardalen, 94, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Northwood, surrounded by her family.

A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Clear Lake Cemetery, with Pastor Al Berge officiating.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

