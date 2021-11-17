MASON CITY-Esteban “Steve” R. Ibarra, 60 of Mason City, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will soon be scheduled at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.