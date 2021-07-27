Ervin "Steve" Meyer
MESERVEY-Ervin "Steve" Meyer, age 73, most recently of Meservey, IA, formerly of Belmond, IA, and a Des Moines area native, died, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City. Public Funeral services at scheduled for Thursday, July 29, 2021, 2 PM at First Reformed Church of Meservey. Burial will full military honors will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from noon until 2 PM at the church. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.
