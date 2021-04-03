Ernest Allen Van Weelden passed away peacefully at his home on the family farm on March 31, 2021 at the age of 92. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church. Interment will be in Woden Christian Reformed Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are recommended. The funeral and graveside will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com