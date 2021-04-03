Ernest Allen Van Weelden
Ernest Allen Van Weelden passed away peacefully at his home on the family farm on March 31, 2021 at the age of 92. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Woden Christian Reformed Church. Interment will be in Woden Christian Reformed Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be followed, and masks are recommended. The funeral and graveside will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services' Facebook page. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.