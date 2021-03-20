MASON CITY-Erma E. Eygabroad, 91, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Old Stone Methodist Church, Rock Falls, IA with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com