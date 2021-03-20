 Skip to main content
Erma E. Eygabroad
MASON CITY-Erma E. Eygabroad, 91, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Old Stone Methodist Church, Rock Falls, IA with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

