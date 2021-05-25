Erin Tegland

CLARION-Erin Tegland, 78, of Clarion passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services for Erin Tegland will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 2211 130th Street rural Belmond with Pastor Jim Gochenouer officiating. Burial will take place at St. Olaf Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

