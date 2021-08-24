CLEAR LAKE-Erin L. Pohlman, 38, of Clear Lake, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at her home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania, with Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Erin Pohlman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com