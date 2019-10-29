{{featured_button_text}}

Eric Leon Barsness

Des Moines - Eric Leon Barsness , 73, of Waukee, Iowa died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa.

Memorial service will be 10am Monday November 4, 2019 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4pm on Sunday November 3, 2019 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. ColonialChapels.com. 641-423-2372.

