Eric Andrew Hackenmiller
STACYVILLE-Eric Andrew Hackenmiller, 45, of Stacyville, passed away December 18, 2020, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be the day before from 3:00 till 7:00 p.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meyer.
Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
