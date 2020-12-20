 Skip to main content
Eric Andrew Hackenmiller
Eric Andrew Hackenmiller

Eric Andrew Hackenmiller

STACYVILLE-Eric Andrew Hackenmiller, 45, of Stacyville, passed away December 18, 2020, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be the day before from 3:00 till 7:00 p.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meyer.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

