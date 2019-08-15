{{featured_button_text}}

Eppo Gremmer, Jr.

BRITT, IOWA - Eppo Gremmer, Jr., 98, of Britt passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services for Eppo Gremmer, Jr. will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Eppo Gremmer, Jr. will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839

