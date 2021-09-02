 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emory “Em” S. Anderson
0 comments

Emory “Em” S. Anderson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Emory “Em” S. Anderson

MASON CITY-Emory “Em” S. Anderson, 71, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Masks must be worn by all at church. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 PM Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets Ukraine leader in long-sought WH visit

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News