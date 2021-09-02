MASON CITY-Emory “Em” S. Anderson, 71, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Masks must be worn by all at church. Inurnment will follow in the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 PM Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave.