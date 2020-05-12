× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emma S. Barz Palmby

GARNER – Emma S. Barz Palmby, 106, of Garner passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A private funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church officiating. A graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Friday, May 15, 2020 at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made in her name to the donor's choice.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Palmby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.