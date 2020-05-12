Emma S. Barz Palmby
GARNER – Emma S. Barz Palmby, 106, of Garner passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.
A private funeral service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund of Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church officiating. A graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Friday, May 15, 2020 at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.
There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made in her name to the donor's choice.
