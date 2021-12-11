Emma Darlene (Brannick) Anderson

DOWS-Emma Darlene (Brannick) Anderson, 88, of Dows, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street in Dows. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Monday.

Masks are strongly encouraged.

Ewing Funeral Home, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233