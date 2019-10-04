Emily Rae Hjelle
Emily Rae Hjelle, 36, passed away September 29, 2019 in Dumont, IA.
A Celebration of Emily's Life will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. A time of sharing and remembrance will be held immediately following the service.
In honor of Emily, memorials may be directed in care of her family.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
To send flowers to the family of Emily Hjelle, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.