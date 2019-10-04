{{featured_button_text}}

Emily Rae Hjelle

Emily Rae Hjelle, 36, passed away September 29, 2019 in Dumont, IA.

A Celebration of Emily's Life will be held 4:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. A time of sharing and remembrance will be held immediately following the service.

In honor of Emily, memorials may be directed in care of her family.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

To send flowers to the family of Emily Hjelle, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Oct 7
Visitation
Monday, October 7, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers for Emily's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Emily's Visitation begins.
Oct 7
Celebration of Life
Monday, October 7, 2019
4:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers for Emily's Celebration of Life
Guaranteed delivery before Emily's Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load comments